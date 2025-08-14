Sterling man faces felony animal cruelty charges after two dogs die in hot car

article

The Brief Manuel Ovando, 34, is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after two dogs died from hyperthermia in Sterling. Investigators say "Charlito" and "Bella" were left unattended in a vehicle on a day when outdoor temperatures topped 80 degrees. Ovando remains in custody and is due in court September 10 for a preliminary hearing.



A Loudoun County man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after two dogs died inside a hot car earlier this month.

What we know:

Authorities say 34-year-old Manuel Ovando left two mixed-breed dogs, "Charlito" and "Bella," ages three and five, in an unattended car for an extended period while outdoor temperatures climbed above 80 degrees.

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement officers responded after a tip from a concerned resident.

By the time the dogs were taken to a veterinary facility, efforts to revive them were unsuccessful. Officials confirmed the cause of death as hyperthermia.

"This case is a devastating reminder of the consequences of leaving pets in a car on a warm, sunny afternoon," LCAS Director Nina Stively said, adding that a vehicle’s temperature can spike 30 degrees in just minutes, even with windows cracked.

What you can do:

LCAS is urging the public to report any pets left in vehicles during warm weather to 703-777-0406.

The agency also operates a pet-friendly cooling center during periods of excessive heat when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory.

What's next:

Ovando is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10, 2025.

If convicted of a Class 6 felony, he could face up to five years in prison, a $2,500 fine, and a court order barring him from owning animals.