Stepdad shoots, kills 15 year old stepson in Charles County: police

A man in Charles County is in custody after shooting and killing his 15-year-old stepson, according to police.

Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata. According to police, the incident occurred shortly after midnight inside a single family home. Police say the case is isolated to the house.

FOX 5's Lili Zheng is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.