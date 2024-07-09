Shelter-in-place lifted after 'police activity' in Bowie

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after 'police activity' in Bowie drew a large emergency response on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post to X just before 12:45 p.m., the Bowie Police Department alerted the public to some type of situation in a residential area near Sudberry Lane and Spangler Lane. Authorities did not provide any details about what the response was related to.

"Please stay clear of this area. If you are currently in the area, please stay inside your residence," the post said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities in Bowie are asking residents to stay inside their homes, and others to stay clear, as officers respond to an unknown situation in the area of Sudberry Lane and Spangler Lane.

SKYFOX was over the scene where several police cruisers and an ambulance were seen on neighborhood streets in the area. Some officers were out of their vehicles.

An update is expected at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.