State of emergency declared in Prince George’s County amid coronavirus outbreak

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks declared a state of emergency in the county Monday amid growing coronavirus outbreak.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Alsobrooks’ announcement followed Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s declaration earlier in the day that all bars, restaurants and movie theaters would close in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.