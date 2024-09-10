State attorneys general push for surgeon general warnings on social media

Should Facebook, X, and Instagram be treated just like Marlboro, Newport, and Camel?

A bipartisan group of 42 state attorneys general – including those from Maryland, D.C., and Virginia – sent a letter to congressional leadership this week, urging them to pass legislation "mandating a surgeon general’s warning on algorithm-driven social media platforms."

The letter cites "a growing body of research [linking] young people’s use of … social media platforms to a variety of serious psychological harms, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation" as one of the main reasons why.

It comes on the heels of a June New York Times op-ed in which U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for the same thing.

People who spoke to FOX 5 DC Tuesday evening in Arlington gave the idea mixed reviews.

"I just don’t think it’s going to be doing anything," Lilly Acevedo said. "Same thing happened with cigarettes. You put a warning label on it, they’re still going to smoke cigarettes."

"If there’s enough evidence showing that they’re potentially harmful to younger people as they’re exposed to them, then I think it might be worth it to put a warning label on them," countered Conor Russo.