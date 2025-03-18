“Start off by making your bed": Admiral William McRaven, daughter visit FOX 5 to discuss new book

The Brief Adm. William McRaven and his daughter Kelly joined FOX 5 to talk about their new book, Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal . The story emphasizes values like integrity and forgiveness, inspired by McRaven’s experiences and famous 2014 speech. McRaven is known for leading the Bin Laden raid and Captain Phillips rescue.



His viral commencement address to college graduates inspired a number one New York Times bestseller. Now, Adm. William H. McRaven and his daughter Kelly McRaven are teaming up on a sequel to his bestselling picture book, "Skipper the Seal," inspired by his love for being a superhero.

McRaven promotes new children’s book with daughter

McRavens' new book, "Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal," follows Skipper as he embarks on an adventure, assigned by the president of the United States to assemble a team of heroes.

"You know, when I wrote "The Hero Code," the first thing I had to ask myself was, what is a hero? And I kind of struggled with, I had my own ideas. But I actually ended up going to the dictionary -- and Webster's said that a hero is someone we admire for their noble qualities," McRaven told FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey.

He said honesty, integrity, and forgiveness were among the heroic attributes incorporated into his children's book, inspired by "drawing on those qualities, on those values, that all parents and guardians and coaches and teachers kind of want to pass on to their kids and their students and their fellow teammates."

Renowned for leadership in high-profile military missions

McRaven, who retired in 2014, is widely recognized for his direction in two high-profile actions during his tenure as head of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command.

In 2011, McRaven oversaw the Navy SEAL mission that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Two years earlier, he led the successful 2009 rescue of ship captain Richard Phillips, who had been captured by Somali pirates—a story later depicted in the 2013 film "Captain Phillips," starring Tom Hanks.

McRaven is also the author of several books, including "The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived" and "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations."

His book, "Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World," a number one New York Times bestseller, was inspired by his 2014 commencement day address at the University of Texas at Austin. "If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed," McRaven told the class. In the speech he shared principles from his life experiences. The speech went viral with over 10 million views online.