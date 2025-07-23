Stalled RFK stadium plan renews speculation that talks with Maryland, Virginia could reopen

With D.C. Council yet to approve the RFK stadium redevelopment plan, speculation is growing over whether the Commanders could stay in Maryland or move to Virginia.

The Brief Council delays spark speculation about Maryland and Virginia. Maryland cites existing agreement, not current talks. Virginia showed previous interest.



RFK plan stalls

What we know:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore confirmed the state's agreement with the team to redevelop its current site in Prince George’s County but said Maryland is not involved in negotiations between D.C., the Commanders or the White House.

Virginia has shown previous interest, floating potential sites in Loudoun and Prince William counties near the team’s training facility. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether the Commonwealth is preparing a renewed pitch.

Speculation grows

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters declined to address former President Donald Trump’s social media post over the weekend urging the team to revert to its old name, saying the focus remains on football.

Public hearings on D.C.’s RFK proposal are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

