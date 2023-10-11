Stafford woman charged with 3rd DUI offense, resisting arrest after crashing car in ditch

A 42-year-old Stafford County woman got her third DUI charge after losing control of her car and landing in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

On Oct. 8, Stafford County deputies were called to Clarion Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash around 2:50 p.m.

The caller told dispatchers that the woman lost control of her car and went off the road. After the car came to a stop, the caller said the woman got out and tried to leave the scene with a bottle of alcohol in her hand.

When deputies arrived, they found that the driver, Vicki Neulinger, was showing multiple signs of being intoxicated. After a search deputies found an empty mini-bottle of 99 inside the car and two empty mini-bottles of vodka in her purse.

As deputies Neulinger was placed under arrest for driving under the influence — her third charge in the last seven years — she began to resist, cursing at deputies, removing her hands from the handcuffs and refusing commands.

Neulinger was subdued and was charged with driving under the influence third offense in ten years, refusal and three counts of obstruction of justice. She was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond