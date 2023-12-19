Stafford man arrested for trespassing, possession of controlled substances: sheriff

Authorities in Virginia arrested a Stafford County man they say was intoxicated in public and in possession of drug paraphernalia after he trespassed several times at the same convenience store.

Officials say on December 15 they were called to a Wawa in Fredericksburg where staff told them 34-year-old Brett Simpson had been trespassing. Officers said they warned Simpson and asked him to leave.

Brett Simpson (Office of Stafford County Sheriff)

Several hours later they were called back to the same store after Simpson returned. Officers say Simpson showed signs of being under the influence. They say they searched him and found several suspected controlled substances.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and was held without bond.