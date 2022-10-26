Stafford HS sees decline in absences; continues to monitor illness outbreak

Officials at Stafford High School say they are seeing a decline in absences as they continue to work to mitigate the spread of an illness outbreak that struck the campus.

Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said 526 students were out Tuesday - down from 670 Monday.

Approximately 1,000 students who were experiencing flu-like symptoms, stomach pains and other gastrointestinal symptoms were out sick last week.

Stafford High School

"All other schools remain within normal absence rates for this time of year. We will continue monitoring the illnesses with the Rappahannock Area Health Department," Osborn said.

School officials say students who have missed class will be given time to complete make-up work upon their return to school.