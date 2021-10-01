'TikTok Challenge' in a Stafford park bathroom leads to criminal charges

A Stafford student is facing criminal charges after a group left the school to watch him allegedly vandalize a park bathroom as part of a so-called "TikTok Challenge."

The trend – popularly called "Devious Licks" – has been a source of consternation for school districts through the greater D.C. area.

The North Stafford High School student allegedly ripped down a soap dispenser and kicked in a bathroom door, damaging it.

The group will also face school punishment for leaving the grounds, police said.

