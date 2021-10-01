Expand / Collapse search

'TikTok Challenge' in a Stafford park bathroom leads to criminal charges

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Stafford County
Another viral Tik Tok trend has found its way to schools in the DMV. The new trend, called "Devious Licks," has students committing acts of vandalism, stealing soap and paper towel dispensers, and causing damage to other school property.

STAFFORD, Va. - A Stafford student is facing criminal charges after a group left the school to watch him allegedly vandalize a park bathroom as part of a so-called "TikTok Challenge."

The trend – popularly called "Devious Licks" – has been a source of consternation for school districts through the greater D.C. area.

The North Stafford High School student allegedly ripped down a soap dispenser and kicked in a bathroom door, damaging it.

The group will also face school punishment for leaving the grounds, police said.


 