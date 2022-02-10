Stafford County School Board votes to end mandatory student masking

The Stafford County School Board voted Thursday night to rescind the universal masking mandate for students, staff, and visitors in Stafford County public schools.

The board voted 5-2 in favor of ending the contentious mask mandate, according to Stafford County Public Schools Community Engagement Manager Hunter Berry.

The new policy goes into effect on Feb. 22. Until then, staff members will continue to wear a mask or face covering while in SCPS buildings in conformance with Virginia Occupational Safety and Health standards.