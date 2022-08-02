Stafford County man arrested for sexual assaulting victim at Fredericksburg park: police

A Stafford County man is under arrest after police say he sexually assaulted a victim at a park in Fredericksburg.

Christopher Innocenti (Fredericksburg Police Department)

The incident was reported Wednesday, July 27 around 9 p.m. at Dixon Park.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Christopher Innocenti who they say was known to the victim.

Innocenti faces aggravated sexual battery charges. He is being held without bond.