Stafford County fiery tractor-trailer crash causes major delays on I-95
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A fiery tractor‑trailer crash in Stafford County is causing major delays on Interstate 95 early Thursday.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near US‑1 (Centerport Parkway). The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program says all southbound lanes are blocked as crews respond to the incident.
Delays stretch roughly 2.6 miles and begin before VA‑630 (Exit 140).
Stafford County fiery tractor-trailer crash causes major delays on I-95 (VDOT)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.