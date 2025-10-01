Stafford County celebrates role in American history ahead of nation’s 250th birthday

This week on FOX 5’s "In Your Hometown," we visit Stafford County, rich in American history, as the nation gears up for its 250th birthday next year.

Ferry Farm in Fredericksburg, Stafford County is where the child home of the country's first president, President George Washington, is located.

Today a replica home sits on the grounds, thanks to the George Washington Foundation, which used information from historical documents and items found in archeological digs on the site to recreate everything down to the keys used to lock and open the replica home's doors.

One big question: Did George Washington really cut down a Cherry Tree?

"Our standard answer is if he cut down that Cherry Tree, it would've happened here on Ferry Farm," laughed Allison Ellis, The George Washington Foundation's Director of Education.

She tells FOX 5 the "Father of our Country" lived in the home on Ferry Farm from around 6-years-old to his 20s. The site offers programming and hosts, with continued digs children can participate in to help teach the area's children more about where the "Father of Our Country" received his founding.

"I think it's so fun because everything is interactive. Since everything is a reproduction, you can interact with the furnishings — with what we have set on the table ... you can sit on the bed," said Ellis, "So this is a rope bed — made exactly how it would've been made in the 18th century."

"Before he was President Washington, he was General Washington. He was leading the Continental Army in the fight four our liberty during the American Revolution," said Scott Harris, who has even information to share on that portion of Washington's story.

Harris is also the Executive Director of the University of Mary Washington Museums, which runs two museums on American impressionist Artist Gari Melchers and a museum detailing another important leader, known for the Monroe Doctrine.

"James Monroe, our fifth president, born in this region, had an important career in government to the American Revolution, where he got started, right through his presidency. and the James Monroe Museum — downtown Fredericksburg, is the place where you can find out all about that," said Harris, who also says ANYTIME is a great time to visit Stafford County, not just for the country's 250th birthday.

The county also has the African American Heritage Trail, or you can explore the Patawomeck Tribe.

Asked what lessons the Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors hopes visitors take away, Deuntay Diggs told FOX 5, "There's a lot of perseverance. There's a lot of leadership here. And to know where you're going, you have to know where you came from. And so, as they come here and learn these things about our country and history, it gives us a path to move forward together."

The area figuratively contributed to the founding of this country — and also literally. Many people may not realize but the stone to build the White House and Capitol Building foundations is also said to have come from Stafford County.

You can find more information at TourStaffordVA.com to learn more.