Staff altercation at Sousa Middle School leads to simple assault charge

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The Brief A staff incident at Sousa Middle School has led to a simple assault charge against a 44-year-old Northeast Washington woman. Principal Brittany Green said two staff members were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation Tuesday evening. The incident occurred while members of the school’s baseball team were present and able to see what happened.



A staff incident at Sousa Middle School prompted a schoolwide response after the altercation was witnessed by students, leading to a simple assault charge against a 44-year-old Northeast Washington woman.

What we know:

According to a message sent to families by Principal Brittany Green, two staff members were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred while members of the school’s baseball team were present and able to see what happened.

In her letter to parents and guardians, Green said she was "deeply disappointed and sorry" that students were exposed to the confrontation, noting that witnessing such behavior can be distressing for young people in a school setting.

She additionally emphasized that maintaining a safe and supportive environment remains a top priority for the school.

Green also said school officials are aware that video of the altercation may have been recorded and potentially shared among students or circulated on social media platforms, raising additional concerns about its impact on the school community.

Following the incident, the school contacted the families of students who directly witnessed the altercation and said it will continue providing support, according to Green's statement. Sousa’s wellness team — including school social workers and a counselor — has been made available for students who need a safe space to process the event, ask questions or speak with a trusted adult.

Authorities have charged Shameka Harris, 44, of Northeast Washington, with simple assault in connection with the incident.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the circumstances leading up to the altercation have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

School officials encouraged families to reach out to the school office or counseling staff with any concerns as they work to support students in the aftermath of the incident.