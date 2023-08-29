Stabbing victim conscious and breathing following morning attack in Northwest

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one adult suffering non-life-threatening injuries in Northwest.

According to authorities, an adult man was stabbed in the area of 14th Street and Columbia Road around 8:10 a.m. The suspect is described as a Black man, dark complex, wearing a black hat, black jacket, turquoise blue shirt, and tan pants.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen walking towards 1400 Park Road.