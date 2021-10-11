Stabbing investigation prompts large police presence in Alexandria

A stabbing investigation in Alexandria has prompted a large police presence in the 100 block of S. Whiting Street, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Officials say an adult male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 703-746-4444.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.