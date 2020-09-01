St. Mary’s County standoff following double shooting over

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies were locked in a standoff with a suspect after a double shooting in Leonardtown on Tuesday.

The standoff ended around 4:30 p.m. after the suspect reportedly shot himself.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was airlifted to a local hospital.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area of Budds Creek Road and Potomac Speedway while the incident unfolds.

Officials have not indicated what condition the victims are in, nor have they released any suspect information.

