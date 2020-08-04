Driver killed after tree falls on car in St. Mary’s County

A driver is dead after a tree fell on their vehicle in St. Mary’s County amid storms that sprang up around Isaias path along the East Coast.

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road, near Charlotte Hall Road in Mechanicsville around 9:33 a.m.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

When they arrived, they found the car crushed under a large tree.

The driver – who was trapped – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin.

Investigators do not believe speed or drug or alcohol impairment were factors in the crash.

