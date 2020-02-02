St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office IDs man suspected of murdering his wife

article

A Callaway man is in jail without bond after the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office caught him in Charles County following the murder of his wife.

Investigators say Timothy Wagner, 36, shot his wife – 29-year-old Felicia Renee Wagner – in the head, and then ran from the scene.

Wagner reportedly contacted 911 to report that he’d killed his wife.

Wagner is charged with first and second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony-violent crime, and first and second-degree assault.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call at (301) 475-4200.