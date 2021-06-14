Expand / Collapse search
St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office investigating 2 shootings Monday evening

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
St. Mary's County
FOX 5 DC

GREAT MILLS, Md. - The St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office is investigating two shootings Monday evening.

The shootings occurred in neighboring communities – Great Mills and Park Hall – just minutes apart.

Police have released neither the identities of the victims, nor their condition.

They have also refrained from releasing suspect information.