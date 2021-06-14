St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office investigating 2 shootings Monday evening
GREAT MILLS, Md. - The St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office is investigating two shootings Monday evening.
The shootings occurred in neighboring communities – Great Mills and Park Hall – just minutes apart.
Police have released neither the identities of the victims, nor their condition.
They have also refrained from releasing suspect information.
