St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office investigating 2 shootings Monday evening

The St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office is investigating two shootings Monday evening.

READ MORE: Family of teen shot to death by Maryland State Trooper ‘heartbroken’

The shootings occurred in neighboring communities – Great Mills and Park Hall – just minutes apart.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police have released neither the identities of the victims, nor their condition.

They have also refrained from releasing suspect information.