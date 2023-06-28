St. Mary's Co. school safety and security worker had sexual contact with teen student: sheriff

A member of a Maryland school district's safety and security team was arrested after he allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.

Authorities say 22-year-old Davon Natrell Stewart was arrested Monday. He's been indicted on one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators say Stewart was employed as a member of the St. Mary's County Public School Safety and Security team. Officials say he formed a relationship with a 15-year-old student while working at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland.

Davon Natrell Stewart (St. Marys County Sheriffs Office)

Officials say Stewart met with the victim outside of school where sexual contact between the two occurred.

After his arrest, Stewart was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.