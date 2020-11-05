Squirrel goes on Staples shopping trip in Stafford County

A Stafford County officer recently rescued a local squirrel who was seen possibly stocking up for winter at a local office supply store.

According to the sheriff’s office, Animal Control Officer Aaron Morelli responded to the Staples location on Worth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Morelli reportedly removed the squirrel safely, and released it back into the wild.

No word on what prompted the squirrel to enter the shop.

