Springlike temperatures near 70 degrees Wednesday across DC region

The mild winter trend continues Wednesday with expected springlike temperatures close to 70 degrees.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says Wednesday's highs will be approximately 20 degrees above average. Tucker says our typical high temperatures for mid-February are around 48 degrees.

After some early morning sprinkles, we'll see a mostly sunny but breezy afternoon.

Another chance of showers comes Thursday into Friday. Cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

The warmer winter has some wondering if D.C.'s famous cherry blossom trees might bloom early this year. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that the cherry blossom indicator tree that reliably blooms ahead of the other cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin is already starting to bud.

We also saw an earlier than usual bloom of the flowering Japanese plum trees last month.