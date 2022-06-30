Springfield Town Center shooting, officer involved
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An officer was involved in a shooting Thursday evening at Springfield Town Center, according to police.
Fairfax County Police said the armed confrontation occurred when an officer attempted to stop a wanted man.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The suspect is being taken to a nearby hospital as authorities remain on the scene at the Virginia mall located on Franconia-Springfield Parkway.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.