Springfield Town Center shooting, officer involved

An officer was involved in a shooting Thursday evening at Springfield Town Center, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said the armed confrontation occurred when an officer attempted to stop a wanted man.

The suspect is being taken to a nearby hospital as authorities remain on the scene at the Virginia mall located on Franconia-Springfield Parkway.

