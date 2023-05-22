Springfield smoke shop burglarized by thieves who crashed car into storefront

A smoke shop in Springfield was burglarized Sunday morning by four thieves who used a stolen car to break into the business.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department are now asking the public to help them identify the suspects who commit the crime.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday at Smoke Bazaar on Backlick Road in Springfield.

When officers arrived at the store around 12:40 a.m., they noticed the damage, but the thieves were already gone.

An investigation revealed that four men – who police say are between the age of 15 and 20 years old – drove a stolen 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra through Smoke Bazaar's storefront before hopping out and stealing merchandise from the store.

Police said the thieves left in another stolen vehicle, a 2019 black Hyundai Elantra. Detectives determined the silver Elantra was stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday night from a parking lot in the 8900 block of Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton.

The black Hyundai was reported stolen around 11:36 p.m. on Saturday from the same area in Lorton where police believe the other vehicle was taken from. It was recovered unoccupied in the 9200 block of Wildwood Lane in Lorton on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Watch the surveillance video of the incident below: