Spotted lanternflies are back in the D.C. area — here’s how to spot and stop them

The invasive spotted lanternfly, originally from eastern Asia, is back for the summer across the DMV — and while they don’t pose a threat to humans, they can do serious damage to plants and trees.

These insects typically hatch from mid-April to June and reach their most harmful size — about one inch — by July.

How are spotted lanternflies harmful?

Spotted lanternflies don’t bite or sting, but they feed on the sugary sap of over 70 different plant species. Their favorite? The tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima), an invasive species common in urban areas. This feeding weakens trees, damages crops, and creates a sticky residue that attracts mold.

Local perspective:

One invasive species could help control the other.

"When populations of spotted lanternfly get high enough we will actually see tree of heaven die," said Michael Raupp also known as "The Bug Guy." "So the good side of this is as tree of heaven declines, that will actually lower populations of spotted lanternfly."

Managing spotted lanternflies

What you can do:

If you are worried about spotted lanternflies harming your plants or native trees there are tactics to repel them. First, if you suspect you have tree of heaven in your yard, get it removed to avoid as many spotted lanternflies.

Spotted lanternflies also have predators such as birds, bats, snakes.

And of course if you have the opportunity just give those spotted lanternflies a nice squish with your foot to kill them!