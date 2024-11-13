Spotsylvania school board member files $1 Million defamation lawsuit against colleagues

For the first time, Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole is speaking publicly about her recent lawsuit accusing two fellow board members of defamation and intentional emotional distress.

The legal action follows an incident in May when board member Lisa Phelps accused Cole of physically assaulting her during a closed board session. Cole’s lawsuit, filed this week, names Phelps and another board member, April Gillespie, as defendants.

A judge had dismissed the original assault charge in July.

Cole, who serves as the board’s vice chair, spoke to FOX 5 about her decision to take legal action.

"That day was chaotic," Cole recalled, referring to the May 20 meeting.

She described feeling "scared" at times due to what she termed the "erratic behavior" of Phelps during the session.

Related article

FOX 5’s cameras were present at the meeting and captured the moment the board members exited the main chamber to hold a closed-door session. It was during this session that Phelps alleged Cole had intentionally tripped her.

Following the incident, Phelps told FOX 5, "She purposely put out her foot and tripped me." However, after the matter went to court, a judge dismissed the assault and battery charge against Cole.

In her civil complaint, Cole accuses Phelps and Gillespie of defamation, conspiracy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She claims that the two fabricated the assault story in an attempt to damage her reputation.

"They directed something at me that was false and intended to harm me and harm my reputation," Cole said. "I am able to hold them accountable so that there are consequences for their actions."

Cole alleges that Gillespie, who served as a witness for Phelps, gave a false account of events.

"It was perjurious for her to say these things happened when they were totally made up and fictitious," Cole stated.

Cole is seeking $1 million in damages, explaining that the accusations have taken a significant emotional toll.

"It has affected me emotionally," she said. "I have to go to school board meetings multiple times a month and be in their presence, not knowing what behavior or actions they may take."

FOX 5 reached out to board members Phelps and Gillespie for comment, but they have yet to respond.