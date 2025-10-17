Spotsylvania man charged with fatal hit-and-run on Patriot Highway
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Police in Spotyslvania County announced an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run on Patriot Highway that happened over the weekend.
What we know:
Erick Cervantes Vallejo was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony hit-and-run, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced, though they said other charges may be coming.
What they're saying:
According to the department, deputies were able to arrest Vallejo because of tips from the public.
The backstory:
The crash happened just before midnight the night of Oct. 11. Deputies were called out to the 10200 block of Patriot Highway after reports of a crash. When they got there, they found 61-year-old James Bijesse lying in the road.
Officials pronounced Bijesse dead at the scene of the crash.
What you can do:
Investigators are still looking for video footage from the crash, and asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.