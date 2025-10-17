Spotsylvania man charged with fatal hit-and-run on Patriot Highway

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested, accused of hitting and killing a man on Patriot Highway. Erick Cervantes Vallejo was charged with felony hit-and-run for the death of James Bijesse. Bijesse was found lying in the road on Oct. 11.



Police in Spotyslvania County announced an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run on Patriot Highway that happened over the weekend.

What we know:

Erick Cervantes Vallejo was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony hit-and-run, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced, though they said other charges may be coming.

What they're saying:

According to the department, deputies were able to arrest Vallejo because of tips from the public.

The backstory:

The crash happened just before midnight the night of Oct. 11. Deputies were called out to the 10200 block of Patriot Highway after reports of a crash. When they got there, they found 61-year-old James Bijesse lying in the road.

Officials pronounced Bijesse dead at the scene of the crash.

What you can do:

Investigators are still looking for video footage from the crash, and asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.