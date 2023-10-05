Spotsylvania County deputies arrest 80-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an 80-year-old man is in custody after shooting and killing his wife.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, deputies responded to a reported domestic-related shooting in the 4000 block of Bonnie Brae Court.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The victim, later identified as 85-year-old Patsy C. Howard, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, David C. Howard, was arrested for second-degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.