Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Another social network is swearing off political advertising heading into the 2020 election.

Spotify, the world's most popular music streaming service, says it will stop selling advertisements to political campaigns ahead of next year's elections. The Republican National Committee and Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign are among Spotify's current political advertisers.

Social networks are under increasing pressure to drop political ads in light of the deregulated false and misleading advertisements -- some produced by foreign governments -- that helped sway the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter said it would drop political advertisements in October, while Google said it would stop giving advertisers the ability to target voters with users' data.

