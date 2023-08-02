Sports reporter Don Geronimo issues apology to news anchor, days after being fired

Don Geronimo, a sports host with the Washington Commanders radio partner apologizes to WUSA-TV sports anchor Sharla McBride, days after being fired for making disparaging comments about McBride during training camp.

The sports host referred to McBride as "Barbie girl" during the Commanders' second day of training camp, shouting "Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl!" while talking on air with co-host Crash Young., according to a report from The Washington Post.

Geronimo shared his full apology on Twitter where he stated "I used inappropriate words in a way that hurt someone. I deeply and sincerely apologize for the pain I caused WUSA sports reporter Sharla McBride."

