Speed limit reduced for safety on Frederick's Golden Mile

It's a road that's home to hundreds of businesses and sees tens of thousands of vehicles every single day.

Now though, it may take a little longer to get from point A to point B.

Officials have changed the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour along West Patrick Street, also known as the Golden Mile – a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 40 in Frederick between U.S. 15 and Old Camp Road.

"Granted we have other commercial development now, but that used to be the commercial hub," the State Highway Administration’s Andrew Radcliffe said of the road.

Radcliffe explained that a traffic engineering study was launched last fall, shortly after a fatal October crash, when a garbage truck turning onto West Patrick Street hit a man in a motorized wheelchair who was trying to cross the road.

Featured article

The study concluded a lower speed limit "will better align with existing motorist speeds, roadway geometry, and pedestrian use."

"It's not just about vehicular mobility," Radcliffe added. "It's also about safety and pedestrian mobility, and we've gotta find the right balance there."

Among drivers who spoke with FOX 5 Thursday in Frederick, reactions were mixed.

"I think it’ll work," Prince Amoah said when asked whether he thought the lowered speed limit would make things safer.

"I don’t think it’s going to make a difference," countered Donnie Brown. "Ain’t nobody gonna do 35 miles an hour."

About 20 signs need to be replaced along the roughly two-mile stretch. Crews were expected to finish the changes on Thursday.