Person in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing road in Frederick: police

Police are investigating after a person in a wheelchair was hit and killed while crossing a road in Frederick.

At 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, Frederick Police received a report about an incident in the 1200 block of West Patrick Street involving a motor vehicle accident and a pedestrian.

While on patrol, officers saw a vehicle parked in the roadway and went to investigate. They found that a pedestrian in a wheelchair had been hit by a car and was seriously injured. EMS responded and began life-saving efforts but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FPD Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the deadly accident. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police say further details will be provided as information becomes available.