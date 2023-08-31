Speed a factor in crash that left Woodbridge man dead, teen injured: police

Authorities say speed was a factor in a crash that left a Woodbridge man dead and a teen hospitalized Wednesday in Prince William County.

The crash was reported Wednesday around 7:35 p.m. near Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive.

Police say a BMW and a Nissan were speeding southbound on Minnieville Road when the driver of the Nissan "attempted an aggressive maneuver to pass a pick-up truck."

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan lost control and struck the BMW.

Both vehicles left the roadway. The Nissan struck a telephone pole and the BMW went down an embankment.

Officers say the driver of the BMW was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as 23-year-old Juan Jose Bonilla Bonilla, of Woodbridge.

The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time.