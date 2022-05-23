Special police officer shot and killed in Southeast

D.C. Police are searching for the gunmen who they say is responsible for murdering an on-duty special police officer from Prince George’s county.

Shawn Minor’s brother, Antoine Minor, describes him as a fun-loving and protective man who leaves behind three kids. He says it’s difficult for the family to understand why he was shot and killed on the job.

"Panic, shock, hurt – I mean, that’s my brother. How else would you feel about that when you hear something happened to your brother? When it’s this magnitude or anything that happens to your brother of course you’re going to go into protective mode, and it’s like the fact that I couldn’t do anything to help or protect him – it hurts; it hurts really bad," Minor said.

33-year-old Shawn Minor worked for Edwards Security Consultants and was responsible for patrolling the Vistas Apartments. D.C. police found him dead in a parking lot nearby on Elvans road in Southeast around 12:45 Sunday morning.

Edwards Security Consultants tells FOX 5 they are doing their own investigation and surveillance video shows Minor being ambushed by three suspects — two teenagers and an adult. At this time, it is not clear what led up to this and the motive is still being investigated.

Minor has been with the security company for two years serving as a concierge. Just two weeks ago, he was starting the process of becoming an armed special police officer by completing his 96 hours of field training.

Edwards Security Consultants says Minor did not have a service weapon from the agency. However, D.C. Police say there was an exchange of fire and multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

"I think these are perilous times. It’s a heinous act," said Andrew Wright, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief.

Edwards Security Consultants LLC sent FOX 5 this statement:

"We are saddened about our fallen Officer Shawn Minor. Officer Minor was a hard-working officer who will go above and beyond his duties as an officer. Any officer who worked alongside Officer Minor would tell you he would be a comedian and mentor to his peers as well as to the community he would work in. His Fellow officers and Command staff are deeply saddened for the loss of Officer Minor with the bonds carried outside of work."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.