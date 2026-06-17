Spanberger highlights contraception and reproductive rights bills

The Brief Spanberger celebrates measures expanding reproductive rights and contraception access in the Commonwealth. The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial highlights the women who helped secure the right to vote in 1920. The Contraception Act and Contraception Equity Act advance protections and eliminate out‑of‑pocket costs.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is celebrating two newly approved measures expanding reproductive rights and contraception access in the Commonwealth at an event at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton.

The location was chosen intentionally because the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial sits inside the park, honoring the many women whose work helped secure the right to vote in 1920 with the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Spanberger, Virginia’s first female governor, will hold a ceremonial bill‑signing for the "Right to Contraception Act" and the "Contraception Equity Act." Both measures were signed into law in April, but today’s event marks a public celebration of the legislation.

State Democrats have previously attempted to codify these protections, but earlier efforts did not advance under former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

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Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi championed the Senate version of the bills when she served as a state lawmaker. The Contraception Act, set to take effect next month, protects the use of contraceptives in Virginia.

The governor’s office says the new laws make Virginia the only southern state not to further restrict access to reproductive healthcare following the Dobbs decision.

The Contraception Equity Act eliminates out‑of‑pocket costs and requires insurance companies to cover FDA‑approved contraceptives. The previous law only covered prescription contraceptives.

The program includes the lieutenant governor, state lawmakers and members of the governor’s office. The timing comes ahead of next week’s anniversary of the Dobbs decision.