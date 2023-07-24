Expand / Collapse search

Space-traveling Astronaut Barbies on display at Smithsonian

By Christina Buravtsova
Published 
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

Astronaut Barbies on display at Smithsonian

She can do it all! Two astronaut Barbies who have been to space will be at the Air and Space Museum.

WASHINGTON - The highly anticipated "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie dominated box offices in its first weekend with an estimated $155 million in ticket sales. However, this is not the only "Barbie" to make its debut.

The first Barbies to fly into space among real-life astronauts are on display among other space-themed Barbies at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. 

Related

Come on Barbie let's go party: Your full guide to Barbie-themed events in the DC area
article

Come on Barbie let's go party: Your full guide to Barbie-themed events in the DC area

Come on Barbie let's go party! Here is your guide to Barbie themed events in the D.C. area. 

As part of Mattel's Space Discovery line, the dolls flew aboard the Antares rocket to NASA’s International Space Station in February 2022. The mission sought to inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM.

An official Barbie Youtube video shows the two Barbies touring the International Space Station including the spacecraft’s cupola that has windows for astronauts to look down on Earth.

At the museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA, the two dolls can be seen along with the 1965 Miss Astronaut doll, the 1985 African-American Astronaut Barbie, the 1994 Moon Landing Barbie and thousands of space artifacts. 