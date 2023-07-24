Space-traveling Astronaut Barbies on display at Smithsonian

The highly anticipated "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie dominated box offices in its first weekend with an estimated $155 million in ticket sales. However, this is not the only "Barbie" to make its debut.

The first Barbies to fly into space among real-life astronauts are on display among other space-themed Barbies at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

As part of Mattel's Space Discovery line, the dolls flew aboard the Antares rocket to NASA’s International Space Station in February 2022. The mission sought to inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM.

An official Barbie Youtube video shows the two Barbies touring the International Space Station including the spacecraft’s cupola that has windows for astronauts to look down on Earth.