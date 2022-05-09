Southeast man facing multiple charges following police-involved shooting

A Southeast man was arrested and charged after a routine traffic stop in Northeast ended with a police chase and an officer firing their gun at him on Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Aubrey McLeod, has been charged with assault on a police officer while armed, carrying a pistol without a license, felon in possession, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road, NE.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the location and noticed two men inside the vehicle. Chief Contee said that the responding officers noticed the passenger was displaying "alarming behavior."

At some point, Chief Contee said the driver got out of the vehicle and the passenger got into the driver's seat and attempted to flee the scene.

The other male suspect hopped out of the vehicle and ran into an alley. Chief Contee said that's when he pulled out a firearm.

An officer responded by firing their gun at the man, however, no one was injured by the shots.

Police recovered one firearm from the scene, and the driver is speaking with police about the matter but has not been arrested.

"We want to make sure we're using all the tools and tactics and training that we have as Metropolitan Police officers to resolve this situation as safely as we possibly can," Contee said at a press conference following the incident. "In this situation, I'm just very happy that no one lost their life, no one was injured. Unfortunately, an officer had to discharge his firearm but that happens when you're facing a gunman."