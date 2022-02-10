Southeast man dead after neighbor's gun accidentally discharges

A Southeast man has died after police say he was accidentally shot in the leg by his neighbor.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Good Hope Rd. on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call regarding an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, officers found 66-year-old Harold James with a gunshot wound in his left leg. James was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say the shooter is a registered gun owner who was cleaning their firearm. The gun accidentally discharged and the bullet went through the ceiling of the apartment below hitting James in the left.

Police are currently treating the incident as an involuntary manslaughter offense. The case remains under active investigation.