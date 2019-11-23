South Riding man identified as victim in deadly 6-vehicle Chantilly crash

article

Fairfax County police have identified a man who died after a six-vehicle crash in Chantilly on Friday evening.

Investigators say 69-year-old Sai Leung Li of South Riding in Loudoun County was driving Westbound on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway when he went off the roadway and crossed Centreville Road.

They say a medical emergency may have prompted Li to enter Centreville Road, where he crashed into five cars that were stopped in the southbound lanes.

Li was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

One passenger in another vehicle was also taken to a local hospital. Police do not believe that person’s injuries are life threatening.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

If you have any information that might help Fairfax County police in their investigation, call (703) 280-0543.

