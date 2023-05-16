Son stabs parents to death after argument in Woodbridge

Three people died Tuesday after an altercation at a home in Woodbridge, according to police.

Investigators say this all started as a domestic fight that ended with a son and his parents dead.

Prince William County Police believe 38-year-old Nicholas Lee Reams got in an argument with his 70-year-old mother Sandra and stabbed her to death with a bayonet.

While that was happening, investigators believe he got in another fight with his 67-year-old father – Rodney Reams.

The father was able to call the police. Medics drove the dad and son to a hospital where the medical examiner says they both died from stab wounds.

The medical examiner revealed Wednesday that the son did not stab himself, but instead, got hurt during the fight with his dad.

Friends of the family are shocked by the news. They told FOX 5 the Reams were a lovely family.

The investigation is ongoing.