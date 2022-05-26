Son of couple killed in Bowie car crash granted 4-year scholarship to Hampton University

The 17-year-old son of a couple killed in a car crash in Bowie on Saturday has been granted a four-year tuition scholarship to Hampton University.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Kyle and Charlene Savage were killed when police say their car lost control, left the roadway and hit a pole. After the impact, the car caught fire. Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

Kyle Jr., 17, is about to graduate from Dematha High School. He was already admitted to Hampton University for the fall 2022 semester. Hampton's President William Harvey wrote a letter to Kyle Jr. to offer the scholarship.

READ MORE: Couple killed in fiery crash in Prince George's County leaves behind two teenage sons

"I am going to award you a four year tuition scholarship beginning with the 2022-2023 academic school year," President Harvey wrote. "This award is guaranteed for eight consecutive semesters provided you remain in good standing at the University. Please continue to find strength in your overwhelming grief by trusting in the Lord, and holding on to your faith."

The Savage's younger son Knico, 14, will start high school in the fall.

DeMatha Catholic High School released a statement saying:

"The DeMatha community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the parents of senior Kyle Savage early Saturday morning. Our prayers are with Kyle, his brother, and his family. Our counselors have been in touch with Kyle and we will continue to assist and console him and his family during this most difficult time."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

A fundraiser for Kyle Jr.'s tuition at Hampton University had raised over $100,000.