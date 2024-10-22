article

A Maryland man is behind bars after police say he murdered his elderly father at their home in Silver Spring.

Fabian Newsome, 48, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 88-year-old David Newsome, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers responded to the family’s home on Sandalwood Lane at around 6:56 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found David Newsome dead, suffering from apparent trauma to his body.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death, police said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Son charged with murder after dad, 88, found dead in Maryland

During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Fabian Newsome, as the primary suspect.

He was arrested the following day and is currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing, and the investigation remains ongoing.