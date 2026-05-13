Son accused of murdering mother during argument in Cheverly, police say

The Brief Police say 54‑year‑old Darrick Alston fatally stabbed his mother in a Cheverly home. Officers found 80‑year‑old Brenda Wheeler with stab wounds and she died at the scene. Alston was taken into custody and is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder.



Prince George’s County police have charged a man with killing his mother after they say an argument led to a fatal stabbing Tuesday in Cheverly.

Officers say 54‑year‑old Darrick Alston fatally stabbed his mother, 80‑year‑old Brenda Wheeler, inside a home in the 6200 block of Monroe Street. Police were called to the residence around 9:10 a.m. and found Wheeler suffering from stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Darrick Alston (Prince George's County Police Department)

Alston was taken into custody at the home. Investigators believe he stabbed his mother during an argument. He is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder and is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301‑516‑2512 or submit a tip online through Crime Solvers.