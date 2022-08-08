3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy hospitalized after double shooting in DC

A 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were shot Monday night in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said the call came in for a shooting on the 700 block of 18th Street NE at 8:45 p.m.

Both juvenile victims were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the scene. The 3-year-old, police said, was grazed by a bullet and both victims were transported to local hospitals.

Police are currently in the area investigating the incident. They're looking for a suspect in a dark Nissan with tinted windows.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.