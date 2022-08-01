6 people shot, 1 dead in Northeast DC mass shooting: Police

More violence in the District Monday as police say six people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., and one person is dead.

The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway.

Police say the call came in at 8:37 p.m. for a reported shooting in the residential area.

During a press conference at the scene of the crime, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee stated that each of the victims are adult males. He asked the public to assist police in the search for the shooters.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.