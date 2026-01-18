Some snow could fall Sunday as rain, wintry mix changes in DC area

The Brief Sunday morning started off with rain for most of the DC area. That rain could turn to a wintry mix or snow as temperatures drop in the metro area. Other areas may see light snow accumulation.



A gloomy morning could start to look like a white, wintry one for some parts of the DC area on Sunday.

What we know:

Sunday morning began with mostly rain, which could change over to snow in the next couple of hours for some of the region.

Rain, along with a few ice pellets, were reported at Regan National Airport in the early morning hours.

However, people in Frederick were already seeing some snow on the ground, and Baltimore may still see snow coming down.

More snow on the way?

What's next:

Rain in the DC metro area is expected to change to a mix of snow and rain, which could potentially become snow if temperatures drop.

An accumulation of an inch or two is possible for parts of southern Maryland, the Chesapeake and the Eastern Shore.