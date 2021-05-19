Some school districts ditching masks at recess

In another step toward normalcy, some school districts in the D.C. area are abandoning mask wearing at recess.

But the move is meeting with a mixed reaction in some places.

In Loudoun County, VA and Anne Arundel And Howard counties in Maryland, public school students can now go mask free outdoors during recess.

For some families, this comes as a huge relief – but others have concerns, particularly when you talk about activities like jungle gyms where social distancing is unrealistic.

Some health experts are concerned about the trend.

Dr. Maiya Clark of Sunshine Pediatrics in Silver Spring says until vaccines are available for kids under age 12, she would tell her own daughter to stay masked up – even outdoors.

"Kids should be kids and they’re going to get closer then six feet so give them their freedom, but have them wear their masks," she said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, offered this perspective: "The risk isn’t zero but it’s an acceptable risk," he said. Adalja continued, "One thing I would be very careful about... if there is any transmission there... if that derails in person learning."

The school districts say masks are optional and some children are still wearing them during recess. Face coverings are still required inside schools.